The Taliban’s General Amnesty: 13 Executed and 29 Detained in One Month

8am: In the last month of the solar year (April/May 2023), the Taliban killed 13 former military personnel through various means. They also detained 29 individuals from different parts of the country, including military personnel, a civil activist, a poet, 15 tribal elders, a mayor, a private clinic director, a journalist, and a taxi driver. During this same period, the Taliban targeted and killed two former military personnel and two civilians. Two additional individuals lost their lives under the torture of this group, while four were shot and killed by Taliban fighters during a public gathering in Badakhshan province. Click here to read more (external link).