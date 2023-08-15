The Taliban’s Dilemma: Balancing Ties with TTP and Pakistan

8am: Contrary to previous expectations, the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan did not bring happiness to Pakistan. This is due to an increase in terrorist activities carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Pakistan’s interests from Afghanistan. On July 20, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Pakistani Minister of Defense, acknowledged that Pakistan had initially expressed appreciation to the Taliban for their victory in the long-standing conflict. However, Pakistan was unaware that the Taliban would provide shelter to its adversaries. On July 19, Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan affairs, visited Kabul for three days to deliver an important message from the Pakistani government to the Taliban regarding the need to suppress TTP. Click here to read more (external link).

