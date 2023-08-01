The Taliban’s Blanket Amnesty Strategy: Over 200 Detained in the Past Two Months

8am: From May to July 2023, the Taliban detained around 200 individuals in different provinces for various charges. Among those held were 14 former military personnel, 70 elderly members of ethnic communities, one human rights activist, two journalists, two teachers, one comedian, three religious scholars, one attorney, and two guards of political and business figures. Additionally, 40 individuals were accused of listening to music, 30 of gambling, six were family members of a former parliament representative, 12 were alleged members of the National Resistance Front (NRF), and five were detained for resisting the Kuchis. These are just some of the individuals arrested by the Taliban during these months. Moreover, there have been numerous other citizens detained on various charges. It is important to note that the numbers mentioned in this report are based solely on media reports, and the actual number of detainees may be higher. Many of the arrests made by the Taliban are not being publicized due to security concerns raised by the families of the detainees. Click here to read more (external link).