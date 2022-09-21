The Taliban’s Attack on a Resistance Base Across Bamyan Borders Repelled by Tahir Zahir’s Men

8am: Reliable local sources in Bamyan report that the Taliban’s attack on a base being led Mohammad Tahir Zahir and his loyal fighters in the border area of ​​Yakawlang district of Bamyan and Balkhab, Sar-e-pol was repelled. The attack was carried out on Tuesday, September 20. Mullah Abdullah Sarhadi, the Taliban’s governor was leading this attack and he had deployed more than 100 fighters on the ground for this operation. One of the fighters under the command of Zahir, the former governor of Bamyan, told Hasht-e Subh on the condition of anonymity that the Taliban governor in Bamyan and his men retreated after suffering 4 injuries. Click here to read more (external link).

