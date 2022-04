Mohammad Naser Sidiqee via Fair Observer: Driven by ethno-nationalism, the Taliban are persecuting Tajiks who often find themselves at the sharp end of a knife or the barrel of a gun. Videos and reports of savagely violent killings, particularly of Tajiks have come to the fore. The Taliban has been engaging in indiscriminate killing in northern Afghanistan, especially in Panjshir and Baghlan provinces. Click here to read more (external link).