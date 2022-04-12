The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them.

New York Times: The revenge killings were widespread, touching every region of the country, shattering families and communities, and giving a lie to the Taliban’s promises of tolerance and moderation. After initially denying that such killings were occurring, the Taliban leadership has come to acknowledge some of them, though has insisted that those acts were the work of rogue commanders and not an authorized campaign. But the number of killings, and their ubiquity, might suggest otherwise. Click here to read more (external link).