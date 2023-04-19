The Taliban Leader’s Hypocrisy

8am: It has been almost two years since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, yet Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, has remained hidden and has not appeared in the media. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s interior minister, has made appearances, but Hibatullah has not agreed to do so. This is significant as Haqqani is still on the United States’ wanted list with a reward of 10 million dollars. The only evidence of Hibatullah’s physical presence is his voice, which is often broadcasted in the media as he conveys his views to the public. Click here to read more (external link).