8am: The Taliban-led government has asked businessmen and shopkeepers in Pul-e-Alam, Logar, to offer their daily prayers in congregations and mosques. The Department of Enjoining the Good and Forbidding the Evil has also instructed the barbershops in the city of Pul-e-Alam that taking money and shaving the beard is forbidden and should be avoided. Click here to read more (external link).