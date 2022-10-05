The Taliban Crushed Afghanistan’s Crypto Market, Study Says

Bloomberg: “The Taliban’s crackdown has had a massive chilling effect on the country’s crypto markets,” according to the report, which added that “crypto dealers are left with three options: flee the country, cease operations, or risk arrest.” Afghans turned to virtual coins as a lifeline to receive foreign remittances and donations, as well as to shield savings from the Taliban, who were shunned internationally after taking charge in the wake of a chaotic US withdrawal. Click here to read more (external link).