The Taliban Crime Syndicate Waits Out Trump

National Review: The good news is that Afghanistan has developed a new industry that gives it something valuable to export other than heroin. The bad news is that it is methamphetamine. Of course, the Taliban bosses are up to their turbans in the meth trade, imposing a “tax” on drug producers that puts millions and millions of dollars a year into their coffers. Click here to read more (external link).
This
plagiarizing goofy ass;
((K-Williamson,)),
is
writing sht !!!!!
====
==
=
All
on behalf of
his Albino
bosses
((international war criminals))
who
are actively
sponsoring all the combatants
inside
Afghanistan.
It is all
self-financing
from the revenues
that are being generated
from
the
“ESTABLISHED BONANZAS”;
in and around
the
killing fields
of
Afghanistan.
*
*God
damn you
all
COWARD
foreign invaders !
===
==
=
GET OUT
OF
AFGHANISTAN !!!!!
*
…..AN…..
IMPARTIAL
“INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
………………………………
((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
……………………………….
IS
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
=======•=======================no
=====•
====
==
•
*IT
IS;
ALSO,
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
WAY
TO
LEGITIMIZE
*A
…………………………….
HONORABLY
BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
…………………………….
*
.
.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
====================
=========
=====
.
WILL EVENTUALLY
TRIUMPH !
====================
*
*hese
.dog-shts; like their
((highly-paid diplomats)),
don’t
know anything meaningful
about
Afghanistan, at all !
*
You guys are
not
taking my good comments again !
*