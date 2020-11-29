formats

The Taliban Crime Syndicate Waits Out Trump

Taliban militants (file photo)

National Review: The good news is that Afghanistan has developed a new industry that gives it something valuable to export other than heroin. The bad news is that it is methamphetamine. Of course, the Taliban bosses are up to their turbans in the meth trade, imposing a “tax” on drug producers that puts millions and millions of dollars a year into their coffers. Click here to read more (external link).

