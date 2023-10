8am: Local sources in Nimruz province have reported that the Taliban Moral Police beat three young men in the province for shaving their beards. Sources indicate that on Sunday, October 1st, the Taliban Moral Police publicly assaulted at least three young men. This incident took place in the women’s market area of Zaranj City, the capital of Nimruz province, in the presence of both women and men. Click here to read more (external link).