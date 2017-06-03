The Taliban Are Now Proudly Parading The Streets Of Afghanistan

Daily Caller: The Taliban released a video of its forces proudly parading the streets of Waghaz, Afghanistan after taking it last month, but it is only the most recent example of the group’s brazen celebrations. The video, entitled the “Conquest of Waghaz,” was released Thursday on the Taliban propaganda website Voice of Jihad. It depicts Taliban fighters driving through the district’s streets on motorcycles, cars and other vehicles. The fighters proudly waved their guns in the air as they pass by the camera, and a captured U.S. humvee is put on display. Large groups of locals greeted the parade. Click here to read more (external link).