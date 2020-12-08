formats

The Taliban are megarich – here’s where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

· 8 Comments

Taliban fighters (file photo)

Hanif Sufizada via The Conversation: In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Click here to read more (external link).

8 thoughts on “The Taliban are megarich – here’s where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    • So;
      if Mullah Omar did not exist, then who was directing
      the political
      affairs
      of
      the;
      so called,
      “TALIBAN MOVEMENTS ”
      during second half
      of
      1990’s ?????
      *

