The Taliban appear to be making kill lists

The Washington Examiner: While the world fumes about the far-reaching impacts of Taliban misogyny, Afghanistan’s leaders have quietly begun assembling apparent kill lists of their remaining enemies. Media reports indicate that the Taliban have asked village elders and lawyers in Kabul and several northern provinces to create lists of those who worked with the former Afghan National Army or who supported foreigners prior to the Taliban’s takeover of the country. In Panjshir, where Taliban forces are actively engaged in military operations against the National Resistance Front, the Taliban are said to be searching for former government soldiers at checkpoints. In one district, Talibs have allegedly arrested several residents. Click here to read more (external link).