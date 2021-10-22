The Supreme Council of National Resistance Announced

شورای عالی مقاومت ملی با گزینه‌های صلح و جنگ به میدان آمد شورای عالی مقاومت ملی جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان با حضور چهره‌های سیاسی هم‌چون عبدرب الرسول سیاف، محمد یونس قانونی، عطا محمد نور، عبدالرشید دوستم و محمد محقق اعلام موجودیت کرد.https://t.co/ZFz1M42YdR pic.twitter.com/hB0dxcDuz3 — Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) October 22, 2021

شورای عالی مقاومت ملی جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان با حضور چهره‌های سیاسی هم‌چون عبدرب الرسول سیاف، محمد یونس قانونی، عطا محمد نور، عبدالرشید دوستم، محمد محقق، عبدالهادی ارغندیوال و انجنیر محمد خان اعلام موجودیت کرد.

در خبرنامه‌ی شورای عالی مقاومت ملی آمده که «دولت در اثر بی‌کفایتی، تک‌روی، انحصار‌گری، فساد و در نتیجه یک معامله‌ی نامردانه و خائنانه از هم پاشید»

در خبرنامه این شورا نگاشته شده که که برنامه کاری این شورا به دو بخش عمده سیاسی و نظامی تدوین گردیده است، اما ترجیح این شورا رسیدن به یک صلح پایدار از راه سیاسی است.

شورای عالی مقاومت ملی جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان می‌گوید که این شورا در نظر دارد قضاياى كشور از طريق سياسى حل و فصل گردد. اما می‌گویند «در صورتی‌كه جانب مقابل و حامیان شان به چنین راه حل تن ندهند، ناچار به بخش دوم مبارزه فعالیت‌های نظامی متوسل خواهیم شد و مسؤولیت و پیامدهای آن به دوش جانب مقابل خواهد بود.»

Aamaj News

October 22, 2021

The Supreme Council of National Resistance came up with options for peace and war

The Supreme Council of the National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announced its presence in the presence of political figures such as Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Mohammad Younis Qanuni, Atta Mohammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal and Engineer Mohammad Khan.

“The government collapsed due to incompetence, monopoly, monopoly, corruption and, as a result, a cowardly and treacherous deal,” the National Resistance Council newsletter said.

The council’s newsletter states that the council’s work program is divided into two main political and military parts, but the council’s preference is to achieve a lasting peace through politics.

The Supreme Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan says that this council intends to resolve the country’s issues through politics. But they say, “If the other side and their supporters do not accept such a solution, we will have to resort to the second part of the struggle for military action, and the responsibility and consequences will be on the other side.”