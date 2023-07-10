The Plight of Women Under the Taliban Rule: Women and Girls Driven to Street Labor

8am: In Afghanistan, women who lost their jobs due to Taliban restrictions are compelled to engage in street work due to prolonged unemployment and the group’s limitations. Some of these women and girls, who are also protesting, have set up roadside scales to weigh people. They stress that the lack of job opportunities and Taliban restrictions have eliminated their employment prospects, forcing them to rely on street scales and call out for customers throughout the day to earn a meager income for their families. Previously raising their voices for rights, they now raise them to attract customers and make five Afghanis. These women and girls affirm that the Taliban don’t object to women working on the streets but impose restrictions on professional and vocational work. Click here to read more (external link).

