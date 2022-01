Tolo News: Health officials in Badakhshan province said the number of malnourished children has increased. Ahmad Jawid Mohebi, head of the malnutrition department of the Taliban’s public health department for Badakhshan province, told Hasht-e Subh that due to poverty and hunger, the number of malnourished children in Badakhshan had increased about 1.5 times compared to previous years. Click here to read more (external link).