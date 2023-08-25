The Necessity of Resistance Against the Taliban

8am: While the non-violent struggle perspective is inspirational and has yielded results against oppressors, it’s not the solution to Afghanistan’s predicament. We are not facing a monarchical or military regime, but rather an extremist group that disregards human values. This group, operating under an ideological banner, seeks eradication and absolute dominance. We all know that the Taliban returned to power through a deal, and over the course of twenty years of war, this group committed the most heinous crimes against the people of Afghanistan. From bombings in mosques and religious gatherings to the destruction of schools, stadiums, and hospitals, the “legitimate” activities of this group persisted. With the Taliban’s resurgence, the threat posed by this group to Afghanistan’s future appears substantial both externally and internally. Click here to read more (external link).

