The National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan: The Taliban have killed 17 Hazaras in Uruzgan Province in the Last Two Years

8am: Following the recent killing of two Hazara individuals in the Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province, the National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan has asserted that, in the past two years, the Taliban have been responsible for the deaths of 17 Hazara residents. The National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan issued a statement on Saturday night, September 23, denouncing this act by the Taliban as a “systematic massacre” of Shia and Hazara people. Click here to read more (external link).