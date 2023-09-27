The Massacre of Hazaras in Oruzgan; Ethnic Prejudice and Land Grab Politics

8am: 130 years ago, on September 25, 1893, Amir Abdul Rahman Khan, the then King of Afghanistan, issued an order to massacre the Hazaras of Uruzgan Province and its suburbs. “When the Hazara tribe’s acts of rebellion, including residents from Daia and Folad, Zawoli, Sultan Ahmad, and other regions, escalated to the point where all government forces were branded as infidels, His Excellency [Abdul Rahman Khan, the former king of Afghanistan] issued orders for their suppression. His directive was clear: erase any trace of their presence in these territories. Click here to read more (external link).