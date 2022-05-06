The Liberation Front Claims to Have Killed 5 Taliban in Paktia

8am: In a newsletter, the National Liberation Front has claimed that its forces have killed five Taliban rebels in a guerrilla attack in Paktia province. In another report today, the Liberation Front also claimed that its forces had targeted Mullah Hafizullah Badr, the Taliban’s intelligence chief in western Kabul, in the Bagh-e-Dawood of the Company area. Click here to read more (external link).
- Taliban Cuts off the Telecommunication Antennas of Abshar, Panjshir – The reason for the disruption of telecommunications networks is clashes between their rebels and the National Resistance Front forces.