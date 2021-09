Taliban announce their new government

Aamaj News:

Zabihullah Mujahid has announced that Mullah Mohammad Hassan will lead the new government.

Mullah Baradar was appointed as first deputy.

Mawlavi Hannafi was appointed as second deputy.

Mullah Yaqub was appointed by the Taliban to head the Ministry of National Defense.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed by the Taliban as acting interior minister.

Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai was appointed by the Taliban as deputy foreign minister.

Other positions

Acting Foreign Minister: Amir Khan Muttaqi

Acting Finance Minister: Mullah Hedayatullah Badri

Acting Education Minister: Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah

Acting Minister for Information and Culture: Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah

Actng Minister of Economy: Qari Din Hanif

Acting Minister for Hajj amd Religious Affairs: Mawlawi Noor Mohammad Saqib

Acting Minister of Justice: Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Sharie

Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs: Mullah Noorullah Noori

Acting Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development: Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada

Acting Minister of Public Work: Mullah Abdul Manan Omari

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum: Mullah Mohammad Esa Akhund