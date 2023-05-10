The Economist’s Attempt to Whitewash the Taliban; Is the West Recognizing the Taliban?

8am: The London edition of The Economist recently published a report on the Taliban‘s governance method in comparison to the previous government, with the intention of using usual media measures to improve the Taliban‘s reputation. The Western media has been gradually attempting to portray the Taliban in a more positive light, and this report discusses the issue in detail. The report begins with the statement: “For twenty years, the United States and its allies have killed thousands and squandered about two trillion dollars in Afghanistan to prevent the Taliban from taking power. Despite this, it appears that the country‘s situation is largely not as bad as it has been made out to be.” Click here to read more (external link).