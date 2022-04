8am: The causalities as a result of an explosion that occurred four days ago on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Jibraiel Township of Anjil district in Herat province rise as the injured ones are dying every day in the hospital. Jibraiel Township is one of the Hazara-dominated areas in Herat city that has been under brutal attacks for the last two decades, during the republic government and Taliban since August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).