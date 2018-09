New York Times: The growing losses have made recruiting fresh soldiers more important than ever, but also harder than ever. Most days at the Afghan Army’s recruitment center in Helmand, the southern province that has seen the war’s worst fighting, there are only two or three applicants, said Abdul Qudous, the center’s head. It is also a sign that the stalemate between the Taliban and government forces is tipping in the insurgents’ favor. Click here to read more (external link).

