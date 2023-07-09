The Dark Reality of Life Under the Taliban: 211 Suicides in the Last 16 Months

8am: The country’s economic crisis, escalating poverty and unemployment, a culture of impunity, and the lack of rule of law, coupled with Taliban restrictions, have contributed to a surge in youth suicides. Statistics from the last 20 days reveal that 18 individuals have taken their own lives across 11 provinces. Among them, six were women and twelve were men. Notably, eleven of the victims were aged between 14 and 20, while the remaining seven were between 20 and 50 years old. Over the past month, suicide rates in the country have reached unprecedented levels. Click here to read more (external link).