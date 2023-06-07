The Assassination of Taliban Officials in the North: Internal Disputes or ISIS Attacks?

8am: Over the past two years, suicide attacks have claimed the lives of several Taliban officials. In the most recent incident, a suicide attack targeted and killed the acting governor and deputy governor of the Taliban in Badakhshan province. Similarly, Daud Muzamil, the Taliban governor of Balkh province, was previously killed by an ISIS suicide attacker inside his office. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Badakhshan province, sources informed the Hasht-e Subh Daily that it was carried out by ISIS. However, some sources suggest that the assassination of the Taliban deputy governor stems from internal and local disputes. Earlier, similar incidents resulted in the deaths of the security commander and the head of the mines directorate for the Taliban in Badakhshan province. Click here to read more (external link).