The Absence of Legitimate Government Representative in Tashkent Conference, Does Taliban Represent Afghanistan People?

8am: Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Taliban rule over Afghanistan, is hosting an international meeting with the theme of “Security, Economic Growth, and Regional Connectivity of Afghanistan.” At this conference, 20 countries and international organizations, including the Taliban, are supposed to discuss matters of Afghanistan and the region. This summit will be for two days (July 25-26). Political stability, security and economic issues of Afghanistan will be the main agendas of the conference. Click here to read more (external link).