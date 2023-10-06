Terror threat to China ‘is challenge to our own’, Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership pledges to Beijing in apparent first

SCMP: Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has assured Beijing that it has worked to combat terrorism and regards threats to China as seriously as a threat against its own country. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Thursday that the Taliban will not tolerate terrorist activities targeting China in Afghanistan. Speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Niyingchi, Tibet, Muttaqi said that “we have done a lot of work to combat terrorism and we take security threats against China like a challenge to our own”, according to a foreign ministry statement. Click here to read more (external link).