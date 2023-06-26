Tensions Beyond Kokcha River: Relocation of TTP or Land Dispute?

8am: Residents in the Dasht-e-Qala and Khwaja Bahauddin districts of Takhar province have expressed complaints regarding the relocation of numerous families associated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to their districts. He [Professor Shaharani] views the relocation of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members as a deliberate strategy to promote the dominance of the Pashtun ethnic group and grant them extensive privileges in the long run. He emphasizes that this process, aided by the British, has been ongoing in various forms since the time of Abdul Rahman Khan, and the Taliban is now seeking to alter the demographic composition of northern Afghanistan. Mr. Shaharani highlights that the current circumstances make it challenging for the people to resist the Taliban, and there is a possibility of regional countries supporting the fight against the Taliban’s agenda. Nevertheless, regardless of the outcome, the local inhabitants of these regions bear the brunt of the consequences. Click here to read more (external link).