Tens of Thousands Died in Two Decades of Conflicts in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The last two decades of conflicts in Afghanistan has taken tens of thousands of lives from civilians to security force members and from international troops to the Taliban. Figures by Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission indicate that 31,113 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the past 13 years and 62,662 more were wounded. The commission has blamed the Taliban for most of the fatalities. Of the figure, 4,393 were children and 2,801 were women. Click here to read more (external link).

