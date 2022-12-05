Teacher Dies After Being Tortured in Taliban Custody in Panjshir

8am: Speaking to Hasht-e Subh from Panjshir province, reliable sources identified the school teacher as Shamsullah and added that he was arrested by Taliban fighters a few months ago. Taliban forces handed over Shamsullah’s body to his family in Kabul on Sunday (December 5th), according to independent sources. The victim was a teacher at Rokha district high school in Panjshir province, sources added. Since claiming power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have arrested, tortured and killed hundreds of civilians in Panjshir province under the pretext of destroying the rebels. Click here to read more (external link).