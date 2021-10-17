Talivan Downplays Claims that Daesh is Emboldened

Tolo News: Acting [Taliban] foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Sunday that Daesh was not emboldened but there is rhetoric in favor of the group. He made the remarks in an interview with the Turkish news agency Anatolia. “It fortunately doesn’t have the military capacity and it doesn’t have a sanctuary in Afghanistan,” he said. “Of course, there is rhetoric in favor of the group to show the current government of Afghanistan as weak. The pressure is building on the current government from abroad, and the Daesh is taking advantage of this pressure. Click here to read more (external link).