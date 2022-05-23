Taliban’s Virtue Promotion in Kandahar Launches Hijab Campaign in Kandahar

8am: The Department of Virtue Promotions in Kandahar province has launched a hijab campaign with the main concentration on imposing “Burqa” as the desired hijab. “The campaign has been launched by women for the purpose of observing the Islamic hijab in the province,” said Abdul Rahman Taybi, head of Virtue Promotion for Kandahar. “First, the advantages of wearing hijab will be preached through mosques; then, criminal laws will be passed against the violators of this decree in the future.” Click here to read more (external link).

