Taliban’s Top Vice and Virtue Agent Kills Young Girl for Refusing His Marriage Proposal in Balkh

8am: The Taliban’s senior vice and virtue agent killed a young girl for refusing a forced marriage proposal in the Sholgara district of Balkh province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Sunday (November 7th) that the teenage girl was killed by Mullah Yasin after rejecting a marriage proposal from the Taliban commander. Since taking over Afghanistan, Taliban commanders and officials have married for the second and third time in various parts of Afghanistan. During this period, various reports of coercing girls into forced marriages and rape by Taliban members have been published. Click here to read more (external link).