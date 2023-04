8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Saturday, that Taliban detained the individual two nights ago outside his home in the village of Aghil-Khan in Salang district. The detained person’s name is Baba-gul and he is the principal of the Salang district boys’ school. The motive for his arrest is not yet known. In recent days, Taliban have increased the detention of civilians and former military personnel in Parwan province. Click here to read more (external link).

Related