Taliban’s Suicide Brigades Threaten the Region and the World, NRF Spokesperson Reiterates

8am: Two days after ISKP militants attacked a Chinese guest house in Kabul, the National Resistance Front (NRF) has suggested that the Taliban themselves are promoting extremism and terrorism. Sibghatullah Ahmadi, an NRF spokesperson, on Tuesday night (December 13th) published a photo of the ISKP attack site in Kabul, saying that the Taliban orchestrated the deadliest terrorist attacks on schools, universities, and other institutions targeting the local population and foreign citizens [in the same way] for many years. "The group even endorses the despicable and disastrous act of suicide attack," Ahmadi added.