8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Saturday (June 18th) that Qari Anas was a key aid to Abdul Haq Waseq, the Taliban’s intelligence chief. According to sources, he was killed yesterday in Panjshir province. Qari Anas is said to have been a key figure in the Haqqani network, which in the past led most terrorist operations in Kabul and other provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

