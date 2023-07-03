Taliban’s Shocking Move: Women’s Hair Salons to Be Shut Down in Afghanistan within a Month

8am: Following the ban on education and employment for women, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued a written statement announcing the closure of women’s hair salons across the country as of July 23rd this year. The statement, released by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Monday, June 25th, and circulating on social networks, indicates that this decision is based on the oral guidance of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group’s leader. Click here to read more (external link).