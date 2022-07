8am: Local sources in Panjshir have confirmed that Qari Abdurrahman Omari, a Red Corps commander of the Taliban, is killed along with his four fighters under his command in Shutal district of the province in clashes with the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces. According to sources, the clashes took place on Sunday, adding that the NRF forces did not have casualties in the conflicts. Click here to read more (external link).

