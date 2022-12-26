Taliban’s Police Chief for Badakhshan Killed in Car Bomb Attack

8am: A car bombing targeted the Taliban’s police commander in Badakhshan, Abdul Haq Omar, on Monday morning, December 26, local sources confirmed. The Taliban’s police chief for Badakhshan among 3 people was reportedly killed and 4 others were injured. Witnesses reported that civilians were also killed in this bomb attack. Regarding the attack in Badakhshan, anti-Taliban NRF spokesperson, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, said that the Taliban’s infighting were the cause for this attack. Click here to read more (external link).