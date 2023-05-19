Taliban’s Participation In Kazan Forum Does Not Mean Its Recognition By Moscow: Envoy

Khaama: Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, said that the Taliban’s participation in the Kazan Forum “absolutely did not mean” its recognition from Russia. The Russian envoy also said that the UN Security Council does not sanction the Taliban delegation that participated in the Russia-Islamic World Kazan forum event. The Taliban delegation, prohibited in Russia, is represented at the Kazan Forum by participants not sanctioned by the UN Security Council. Click here to read more (external link).