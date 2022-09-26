Taliban’s New Rule: Men, Women Not Allowed to Run Media Programs Jointly

8am: Sources in the visual media based in Kabul told Hasht-e Subh on Monday (September 26th) that the Taliban have imposed new restrictions on the presenters of TV programs. Based on reports, the Taliban have recently told the managers of media outlets that male and female presenters will not be able to run joint programs from now on. The Taliban have told the director of visual media in Kabul that the women’s interviews will be recorded and published with their faces covered. Click here to read more (external link).