Taliban’s military commission chief for Nangarhar districts killed in NDS raid

Khaama Press: A senior Taliban leader in charge of the military commission of the group for the 14 districts of eastern Nangarhar province was killed during an operation of the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS). The governor’s office in Nangarhar in a statement said the senior Taliban leader Gul Mohammmad was killed late on Thursday night in the vicinity of Surkh Rod district. Click here to read more (external link).

