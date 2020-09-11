formats

Taliban’s Military Capability Exaggerated: Dostum

Abdul Rashid Dostum

Tolo News: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on Friday said that he strongly supports the peace talks with the Taliban, but said that the Taliban are not as strong as some might think. “The Taliban are not as powerful as some think they are…the Taliban have hundreds of problems internally,” said Dostum. Click here to read more (external link).

