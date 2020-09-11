Taliban’s Military Capability Exaggerated: Dostum

Tolo News: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on Friday said that he strongly supports the peace talks with the Taliban, but said that the Taliban are not as strong as some might think. “The Taliban are not as powerful as some think they are…the Taliban have hundreds of problems internally,” said Dostum. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
A big *mouthpiece
of
the
Anglo/US invaders- all along
through out
his nasty
long career;
crazy Doastam
always had been
waiting and carrying out
the orders
of
his
low-class foreign masters.
===
==
=
The inept “DAY-WAHNA” has had been
exclusively otherwise;
offer used
as
“AN IMAGE”- he is totally controlled
and
has nothing meaningful
to
offer.
.
THAT IS THE *FACT !
*
*Sorry !
Meant to say :
=========
The inept “DAY-WAHNA” has had been
always exclusively
used
as
“AN IMAGE”.
*
The truth is
that
we
really don’t
know about the
exact
power bases
and
the capabilities
of
any of those
combatants inside the
imposed killing fields
of
Afghanistan- they are
all manipulated
to
variable degrees by foreigners; it
.would
be extremely difficult
for us
to
exactly asses !
*
.
All we know
hat the
innocent local folks
of
Afghanistan have had been, all along,
paying the ultimate prices
for
those
Imposed savageries.
*
Unfortunately; still,
*no
exact
“peaceful” sign
is visible
on
the
murky face of the horizon yet !
*