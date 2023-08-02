Taliban’s Media Crackdown Continues: Local Outlet “Hamesha Bahar” Forced to Shut Down in Nangarhar

8am: According to anonymous local sources, who spoke to Hasht-e Subh, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 1st, when Taliban members attacked the media outlet and expelled its staff before shutting down the office. Meanwhile, Atal Khan Stanikzai, the director of the media outlet, stated that the Taliban attacked the office without any prior coordination. They first closed down the journalism department and then proceeded to shut down the entire office. Click here to read more (external link).