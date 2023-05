8am: Sources in Kabul city have reported that the Taliban have arrested two former government army officers in the country’s capital. These individuals, named Muslim and Beryalai, were apprehended on Tuesday, May 23rd, in the second district of Kabul. The detained individuals are brothers and originally hail from the village of Pojava in the Dara district of Panjshir province. Click here to read more (external link).

