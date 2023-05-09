Taliban’s Latest Atrocity: Arresting Schoolteachers and Young Civilians in Kapisa Province

8am: Sources spoke with Hasht-e Subh on Monday, May 8, stating that the Taliban had detained these individuals over the past month in the Hessa-2 Kohistan district and subjected them to severe torture. Sources did not provide any information about the identities of the teachers but emphasized that most of those arrested were young. According to sources, the Taliban is torturing these individuals to find members of the National Resistance Front and Freedom Front. Click here to read more (external link).