Taliban’s Latest Arrest: Civilian Activist Majid Zia Detained in Kabul

8am: Reliable sources told Hast-e Subh that on Monday, May 15, Zia was detained by the Taliban at Kabul International Airport while traveling to Iran. Majid Zia was a civilian activist in the previous government and a media advisor for the Rahmani Foundation. According to sources, Zia went to Iran after the Taliban took control of the country and recently returned to Afghanistan due to the death of his father. The Taliban have previously detained and tortured activists, writers, and artists from various parts of the country, especially in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).