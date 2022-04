Modern Diplomacy: According to intelligence reports, Taliban’s weapons depot at Boston Billion Pound Base or Shurab Airport in Helmand province was destroyed in an airstrike. A heavy explosion at a weapons depot at the Shurab military base took place on Wednesday last week, a source close to the Taliban said the blast was not caused by fire; relatively, it was an airstrike that targeted the depot, followed by an airstrike that destroyed the depot. Click here to read more (external link).